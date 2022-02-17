Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will drop to the low 50s early this morning. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Cloudy skies, patchy dense fog with mild lows early this morning near 50. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south between 10-15 mph with higher gusts. We look to stay mostly dry during the day, but a cold front will bring a line of showers and storms late tonight into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late today into early Friday. This means that isolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being strong gusts. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but that threat looks low. It will be windy tonight with gusts between 30-40 mph, possibly higher ahead of stronger storms.

Showers will linger into early Friday morning, but should start to clear out after sunrise. Temperatures will stay warm Friday with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 70. Winds will be steady out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

The weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. Winds may stay between 5-12 mph Saturday, but lighten up some on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain chances are back in the forecast by Monday with warmer highs in the 70s. Temperatures get warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated to scattered showers possible again Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

