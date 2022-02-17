Community art shows love for North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Decorate a heart and be a part of the community mural.

That’s the message from the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta. They’re inviting you to be part of their newest installation.

“We went with the heart theme and want people to show their love for North Augusta,” said Mary Anne Bigger.

Bigger runs North Augusta’s Arts and Heritage Center. That’s where they’re creating a community mural, and anyone can draw, including her.

“Crayons, markers, colored pencils, we wanted to do something that didn’t have to dry so we could put it up right away,” she said.

She says it’s an opportunity to get the community involved. Local schools gave them more than 400 pieces of student art.

“We felt that with the student art show that we have on display right now, this was a good time to do another community mural,” she said.

This is the first time in about two years they’ve done this. People like Edna Bown came in throughout the day to design their pieces.

“The world needs more love and peace, and God is love and peace to all,” said Brown.

She thinks it’s great to see all this community art on display.

This center loves to see the community coming here to leave some of their love. If you want to add your piece to the mural, they’ll be open until 8 p.m. The student art will be on display for the next three weeks.

“That’s cute, it’s awesome, this is a nice place, I’m joining up with everybody,” she said.

