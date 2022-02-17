Breast cancer screenings: How early detection can save your life

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With omicron dying down, doctors say it’s time to stop putting off your routine screenings and make yourself a priority.

We spoke to a breast cancer expert and patient at AU Health about why that call may save your life.

“Delayed cancer treatment results in a significant increase in death,” said Dr. Michelle Lee, diagnostic radiologist with special training in breast imaging.

The earlier you catch it, the better your chances. Patients who delay cancer treatment have a 6-13 percent higher risk of dying.

“Early detections in cancer improving the outcome, is not limited to breast cancer. Early detection of any cancer like colon cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer all rely on early detection,” she said.

Lee says even a 16-week delay in treatment for breast cancer increases your risk of dying from breast cancer by nearly 26 percent.

“For most women, breast cancer is not preventable. Our best tool to fight breast cancer is early detection, and the way we achieve early detection is through screening,” she said.

Jennifer St. Louis also works at AU and is a patient. Her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 43.

“The fortunate part was that because she did go for her annual screenings, it was caught very early. With an early diagnosis, she was able to get early treatments, and now she is two years from surgery and is doing very well,” said St. Louis.

Doctors want people to know that it is safe to come to the hospitals to get screenings.

It is recommended all women over the age of 40 get a mammogram every year.

Lee said: “Healthcare providers are vaccinated; we wear masks when we see our patients.” She wanted to reinforce the importance of handwashing. “With these factors in place, the risk of getting COVID when you come to see us is low.”

For more information, visit AU Health.

