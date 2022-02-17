Brasen James signs with Reinhardt University

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just hours before Evans tipped off their region tournament semi-final game against Rockdale County, senior Brasen James signed his NLI to play basketball at Reinhardt.

James has been a key part of the Knights’ back-to-back region championships.

At Thursday’s signing, long-time Evans head coach Kevin Kenny spoke about his former player. He said he lost track of how many times he got to the gym to see James getting a workout in before school.

James said that extra work didn’t happen without Kenny and the rest of the Evans program pushing him to be successful.

“On the days I didn’t feel like working, they pushed me to work harder. It’s inspiring,” James said. “They lift each other up. We all lift each other up, including my teammates. The coaches make sure they do everything they can to make you a better player. I just appreciate it.”

As to why he chose Reinhardt, James said he had a good feeling from his first visit.

“The atmosphere was great. They welcomed me,” he said. “And then I went to a game. The intensity, everything was there. I feel like I’ll fit in perfect with them.”

The focus for James now shifts on winning a third-straight region title.

Reinhardt University is an NAIA college located in Waleska, GA, north of Atlanta. The basketball team is 19-10 on the season.

