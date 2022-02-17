Advertisement

18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20 westbound.

Aiken County dispatch says the call came in just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning and the fire happened near mile marker 17.

Westbound lanes were shut down near mile markers 15 and 16, and traffic was backed up in the early hours of the morning.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old found safe; suspect still being sought
Rahem Laquan Devoe
Details emerge in case that sparked alert for missing boy
I-20 crash snarls traffic on Feb. 16, 2022.
Multi-car accident snarls traffic on I-20 west near state line
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Shooting target practice
Aiken County leaders discuss stray bullets from target practice

Latest News

I-20 crash snarls traffic on Feb. 16, 2022.
Multi-car accident snarls traffic on I-20 west near state line
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda County 23-year-old dies in Edgefield County crash
A detour sign
Roadway roundup: Local lane closures, electric bus visit and more