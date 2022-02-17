18-wheeler fire causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are responding to a call of an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 20 westbound.

Aiken County dispatch says the call came in just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning and the fire happened near mile marker 17.

Westbound lanes were shut down near mile markers 15 and 16, and traffic was backed up in the early hours of the morning.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

