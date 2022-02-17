Advertisement

$13M in settlement funds to fight Ga. opioid crisis

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia will use $13 million from its settlement with McKinsey & Company to address the negative effects of opioid misuse and invest in opioid abatement strategies.

The settlement, announced about a year ago, resolves investigations into McKinsey’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs and profiting from the opioid epidemic.

MORE | Prosecutors fight wave of overdose deaths in Georgia, South Carolina

Funds will be distributed through memorandums of understanding between the state Department of Law, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and Department of Public Health.

The funds will be utilized to:

  • Expand medication-assisted treatment availability.
  • Increase detoxification service capacity,
  • Promote stigma reduction.
  • Increase access to naloxone for emergency service providers.
  • Expand training on naloxone to community providers.

“The opioid crisis has affected - either directly or indirectly - almost every Georgia family,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday in a statement. “We appreciate the Office of the Attorney General for working to represent the interests of Georgians throughout this litigation, and we look forward to ensuring these funds are leveraged to help us combat the scourge of opioid misuse in our state.”

The settlement involved 47 states and the District of Columbia and totals $573 million. Georgia’s share is $16.8 million.

