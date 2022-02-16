Advertisement

States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the first five states to report results.

Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million, Illinois saw over $60 million, Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million and Montana saw nearly $700,000. With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records. The American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

That total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

