School board member running for brother’s seat on Augusta Commission

A.K. Hasan
A.K. Hasan(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About seven months after entering the Augusta Commission race, school board member A.K. Hasan is dropping out.

He’d been running for the District 6 seat held by his brother Ben Hasan.

A.K. Hasan said Wednesday in a statement that he thanked those who’d pledged support and that he would soon disclose his plans for the future.

“Over the past few months, I have conducted a listening campaign. The residents of Augusta-Richmond County have shared their concerns regarding today’s problems and the need to reduce property taxes, reduce the crime rate, expand people services, and the need for a governmental plan that inspires hope for the future,” he said. “Yet, the residents and voters remain energized wanting to elect a leader for the people. A leader with ideas, foresight, and a vision to champion the needs of the people.”

He concluded his statement: “I do not have any further comments at this time.”

Five commission seats are up for election in 2022. Three commission members, including Ban Hasan, have maxed out their terms.

