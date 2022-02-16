School board member running for brother’s seat on Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About seven months after entering the Augusta Commission race, school board member A.K. Hasan is dropping out.

He’d been running for the District 6 seat held by his brother Ben Hasan.

A.K. Hasan said Wednesday in a statement that he thanked those who’d pledged support and that he would soon disclose his plans for the future.

“Over the past few months, I have conducted a listening campaign. The residents of Augusta-Richmond County have shared their concerns regarding today’s problems and the need to reduce property taxes, reduce the crime rate, expand people services, and the need for a governmental plan that inspires hope for the future,” he said. “Yet, the residents and voters remain energized wanting to elect a leader for the people. A leader with ideas, foresight, and a vision to champion the needs of the people.”

He concluded his statement: “I do not have any further comments at this time.”

Five commission seats are up for election in 2022. Three commission members, including Ban Hasan, have maxed out their terms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.