Prosecutors fight wave of overdose deaths on both sides of river

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina solicitor is calling for stronger penalties when it comes to fentanyl and the rise in overdose deaths.

Meanwhile across the Savannah River in Georgia, there was a recent felony murder indictment in a deadly fentanyl overdose.

They’re signs of a problem too many families across the two-state region are facing.

In South Carolina, Jamie Tellock’s family is one of those touched by the problem.

It’s been over a year since they lost her.

“Loving. Very, very loving. Truly one of a kind. Loved by many,” said her family.

A lover of animals and her big family, Jamie died of a fentanyl overdose in Oct. 2020.

“We didn’t realize how serious — how strong it was, how it took a hold of people. How very, very dangerous it is,” said Jamie’s sister Stephanie Tellock.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette has heard similar heartbreaking stories over the past few years.

“It’s gut-wrenching. They call us, law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, and right now the only thing we can do is involuntary manslaughter in addition to a drug offense,” he said to the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Tuesday.

That’s why he’s advocating stuffer penalties.

Similar South Carolina House and Senate bills would create a drug-related homicide offense for people who sell or give away a drug that then kills.

Jamie’s family wishes more legal action could have been taken following her death.

“We need something done. I don’t want her to die for nothing. Just to save one life, making penalties stronger we need to start saving lives instead of losing them,” said Jamie’s mom, Denise Tellock.

In Georgia, Alex King’s family went through similar pain .

“Alex died because somebody gave him something that was poisoned, and now, we have to live the rest of our lives without him in our life,” said his stepfather, Bryan Lugo.

King was just 28 years old when investigators say he overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl back in 2020.

Now, nearly two years later, a man is charged with his death.

Colin James Magill faces felony murder for allegedly selling the fentanyl that led to King’s death. Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine announced the indictment Feb. 7 , saying his office is cracking down on cases just like these.

“It doesn’t take the pain away from our family, but for justice for Alex, and for his mother, his sisters, his father, stepmother, myself, and his family,” said Lugo. “You know, we want somebody to be held accountable for his death.”

From reports by Fox Carolina News and WRDW/WAGT

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.