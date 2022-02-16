Local family assists kids in need, one chocolate bar at a time

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - James Stefanakos chocolate factory’s ‘To take a bite out of childhood hunger one bar at a time’ program donates to help feed a kid every time they sell a product.

“It’s not everything Willy Wonka’s movie makes it lookout to be. I’ll be honest with you,” he said.

His factory is this 600 square foot space, and it’s just him.

“I don’t have any Oompa Loompas that work for me, unfortunately. I’m a one-man operation right now,” said Stefanakos.

He spends hours each day, doing it this way.

“I make every single bar. There’s not been a bar that I’ve sold that I haven’t been involved with making it. I don’t have a button on a machine to hit start, and out the end of it pops a chocolate bar,” he said.

Why does he do it? For him, this place isn’t all about making money.

“I didn’t want to be a for-profit company. I wanted to find some way to give back to the community by making chocolate and selling chocolate bars,” he said.

He donates 15 percent of his profit to Golden Harvest Food Bank’s Backpack Program.

Stefanakos says that’s what keeps him going, and that’s why he says this factory isn’t shutting down anytime soon.

Stefanakos says more than 70,000 kids have benefitted from his donations since he opened in 2015.

“If I quit doing chocolate bars, that’s just less money the backpack program’s able to get, and I don’t want to take that chance,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.