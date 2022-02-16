Advertisement

No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch by right fielder Mitch Haniger of a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi that was originally called an out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Seattle. The call was overturned. The Mariners won 5-1. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled Wednesday.

Major League Baseball’s lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October. There have been just five bargaining sessions since the lockout began on Dec. 2, and the sides remain far apart on how to split up an industry with $10 billion annual revenue.

Season openers on March 31 will soon be impacted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
Cause of death released for man found dead in his Jackson home

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young scores 41 for Hawks to hand 124-116 loss to Cavaliers
South Carolina dropped to 13-10 on the season with a loss to Kentucky on Tuesday
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford,...
Heavy heart: Keselowski trying to honor late dad at Daytona