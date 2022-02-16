No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report

(AP) - Pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled Wednesday.

Major League Baseball’s lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October. There have been just five bargaining sessions since the lockout began on Dec. 2, and the sides remain far apart on how to split up an industry with $10 billion annual revenue.

Season openers on March 31 will soon be impacted.

