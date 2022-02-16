‘It’s a calling’: Red Cross volunteers on frontline of disaster response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local first responders have been putting flames out like clockwork, lately.

When we see a fire, firefighters aren’t the only brave souls to show up.

We were live from the home of a recent fire, in south Augusta, with more on the people putting themselves on the frontlines to help, and had the opportunity to speak with one outstanding volunteer who helps around the country and right here at home.

Every time the phone rings, she’s there to pick it up.

“It’s really a calling,” said Marcia Bergtholdt, active Red Cross volunteer.

Since 2016, Bergtholdt has answered calls helping in the California fires, hurricanes in Florida, flooding in Missouri, and especially here at home.

“Extraordinarily rewarding, and it’s something that I feel like I just have to do for other people,” she said.

Mandy Mcwherter, regional communications director, Red Cross of S.C. said: “She’s been here to support people going through their darkest days. We’re grateful to her, and she’s become a dedicated blood donor as well.”

Bergtholdt said: “Ten times. I think ten times I’ve donated so far.”

She says the most rewarding part is knowing who your donation is helping.

Mcwherter said: “She had shared with me that she initially started giving blood after responding to a home fire, and the victim of that fire ended up needing transfusions due to their injuries. Because she’s a blood donor and a volunteer, we thought she was a great example of really who is the Red Cross.”

Bergtholdt says it’s something all of us can do.

“You don’t have to have a special skill other than a need or a want to help people,” said Bergtholdt.

There is a critical need for volunteers and blood donations. The Red Cross hasn’t seen a shortage like this in over 40 years.

Bergtholdt says even though she’s dedicated her life to helping the Red Cross, volunteering is not an all-consuming thing. It’s something you can do as little or as much as you want.

To find a blood drive near you, visit the American Red Cross.

