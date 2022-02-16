Advertisement

Heavy heart: Keselowski trying to honor late dad at Daytona

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford,...
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 24: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina.(Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wrecking on the final lap of last year’s Daytona 500 stung more than Brad Keselowski initially revealed.

The 2012 Cup Series champion had told his cancer-stricken father before traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida, that he was going to win NASCAR’s season-opening race for him. Keselowski says “I thought about him the whole plane ride home and how close I was. Keselowski has waited a year for another shot, and this one comes with a heavy heart.

Keselowski’s father, Bob, died in December at age 70 following a two-year bout with cancer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
Cause of death released for man found dead in his Jackson home

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young scores 41 for Hawks to hand 124-116 loss to Cavaliers
South Carolina dropped to 13-10 on the season with a loss to Kentucky on Tuesday
South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
No bats, no balls, no fans: Pitchers, catchers don’t report
Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic...
Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021