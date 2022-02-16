Girl, 14, tries to hire hitman on website to kill ex-boyfriend, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested a 14-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day after they were notified she tried to use a fake hitman website to find someone to kill her ex, WAFB reported.

The website is Rentahitman.com. The website states it offers ready-to-work employees willing to carry out your darkest desires, even if that means killing someone.

Baton Rouge police said the girl searched the site to find someone to kill her ex-boyfriend. The website administrator, “Guido Fanelli,” contacted police in January to notify them about the girls’ motives.

“We conducted an investigation on it, and through the course of our investigation we learned that information was indeed placed on the website. We made contact with the 14-year-old and then arrested her for soliciting to kill the ex-boyfriend,” said L’jean Mckneely with Baton Rouge police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are not releasing any other information on the suspect, since she is a minor.

Police say she’s the first known person in Louisiana to attempt to hire a hitman on the site, others from outside the state have landed behind bars for falling for the same fake propositions.

Rentahitman has helped police catch people looking to commit acts of violence all over the country. The website has been featured on major outlets nationally, including CNN and Rolling Stone Magazine.

Guido Fanelli is really Bob Innes of California, who operates the site. He told CNN in December that it started as a website for an internet security business, but he started passing along information to law enforcement officials when people took it seriously.

“The website has been in existence for 17 years, and they have been beneficial to law enforcement in sharing information,” Mckneely said.

Scrolling through the website, you’ll find they try to appeal to a variety of targets willing to ask for the unthinkable. That includes people who hate their job and upset exes.

Posts and ads are written sarcastically, but the tone isn’t immediately recognized by everyone.

You’ll also find fake testimonies from so-called satisfied “customers” with their images blurred.

“People do take it serious and the information they’ve gotten they shared with law enforcement. And they have been beneficial in stopping things from occurring,” Mckneely explained.

Innes said in an email he appreciated the work of the Baton Rouge Police Department. He said he hopes “the intended victim receives the help and support they need to come out of this OK.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.