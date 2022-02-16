Georgia Senate panel advances ban on social media censorship

ATLANTA - A Georgia state Senate committee has advanced a proposal for the state to prohibit social media platforms from removing or censoring content.

Tuesday’s vote moves the measure to the full Senate for more debate. It comes amid an outcry from conservatives that their political views are being discriminated against.

Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal says the measure is needed to ensure that everyone can participate in a crucial means of free expression.

The technology industry says the measure would unconstitutionally infringe on private companies’ rights.

A similar Texas law has been put on hold by a federal court and researchers haven’t found widespread evidence that social media companies are biased against conservatives.

Feb. 23 will be known as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia

ATLANTA - A new legislative resolution has designated Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia.

Rep. Sandra Scott from Clayton County introduced the legislation in the Georgia House. The date was chosen because it is the same day that Ahmaud Arbery was killed in 2020.

Three men were arrested after a video of Arbery’s death went viral.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, Willian “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of killing Arbery in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole.

The three men are now on trial in federal court. They are accused of violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. They have pled not guilty.

The resolution describes Arbery as a “blessed Mother’s Day gift from God” when he was born. It also describes him as a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and says he “left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans.”

The resolution also encourages members of the community to run 2.23 for Arbery on every Feb. 23.

Georgia right-to-farm bill again a question of whose rights

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are again considering a bill that would enhance protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors.

House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Dickey III says lawmakers need to make clear that no farmers can be sued after their farms have been operating for more than a year.

Environmentalists and some small farmers worry the bill could shield large animal feeding operations from being sued over their harms.

The new proposal says the one-year timeframe for a lawsuit would start over if an existing farm built a medium-sized or large animal feeding operation.

Kemp appoints successor for departing chief justice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s governor has announced that a state Court of Appeals judge will fill the spot on the state Supreme Court that will be left open by the departure of the chief justice later this year.

Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the high court.

He’ll succeed Chief Justice David Nahmias, who on Friday announced that he plans to resign from the court in July.

Kemp said in a news release that Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals left by Pinson.

