Energy secretary to visit South Carolina State this week

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is visiting South Carolina State University this week to tout what the Biden administration says is a commitment to funding nuclear engineering at historically Black colleges and universities.

Granholm will tour the nuclear engineering program at the school in Orangeburg along with U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who’s an alumnus.

The visit comes a few weeks after President Joe Biden visited the school to deliver the December commencement speech .

The visit will be Granholm’s first to South Carolina as energy secretary.

