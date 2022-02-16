Details emerge in case that sparked alert for missing boy

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities continue to look for a man suspected of taking a car while a 6-year-old was still inside, sparking an alert for the missing boy.

Authorities have found the boy as well as the car, but suspect Rahem Laquan Devoe remains at-large. Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding him so he can face charges of first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.

Investigators say Devoe and the mother of the child had a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault Tuesday at a gas station at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Authorities said Devoe drove away in the victim’s car with the boy, Kashous Gordon, in it. It was reported that Devoe was armed with a handgun, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, and Kashous was later brought back to the gas station. Meanwhile, the car was found at 4667 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Devoe, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call deputies at 803-648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.