Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be down to near 40 early this morning with light and variable winds.

More clouds will start to show up early today with intervals of sun throughout the day. Temperatures look to be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with increased cloud cover. Winds will be steady out of the southeast between 5-12 mph. A very light shower is possible today, but most of us should stay dry.

Cloudy skies and mild lows early Thursday morning near 50. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80 in the afternoon. We look to stay mostly dry during the day, but a cold front will bring a line of showers and storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late Thursday into early Friday. This means that isolated severe storms are possible, but it is not expected to be a widespread threat. Winds will be breezy Thursday out of the south between 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

Showers will linger into early Friday morning but should start to clear out later into Friday. Temperatures will stay warm Friday with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-12 mph.

The weekend is looking dry and sunny with seasonal highs in the mid-60s. Winds may stay a little breezy Saturday, but lighten up some on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.