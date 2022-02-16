Claflin receives bomb threat, several buildings evacuated

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University received a bomb threat on Wednesday and officials told students to shelter in place.

In an email sent to students, school officials asked students, faculty and staff to immediately evacuate all academic and administrative buildings on campus.

The following was included in the email:

On-campus residential students are asked to return to their respective residential halls:

Immediately go to your room.

Remain in your room with your doors locked until the “all clear” has been given.

Check your residence hall group chats for specific information from staff.

Classes will be virtual for the remainder of the day.

Staff will be in contact about meals.

School officials also asked that anyone who didn’t live on campus leave immediately. According to the email, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was notified and was on campus investigating when the email was sent out.

This month, several HBCUs had to close due to threats. There has been no word yet if these events are related.

Officials at South Carolina State University, also located in Orangeburg, said that they had not received threats but they have protocols in place to respond in the event that a threat is received.

The FBI Columbia field office said they are aware of the threat made to Claflin this morning and have provided assistance.

A statement from FBI officials said, in part:

It is too soon to say if this incident is connected to other HBCU bomb threats that have recently been made. The FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats.

They also asked that anyone with information, call the field office at 803-551-4200 or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.

