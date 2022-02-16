Changes are coming to Broad Street in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of talking about a new look downtown, big changes are coming to Broad Street.

City leaders say our downtown is outdated. Therefore, they’re pushing for what they say is the biggest renovation Broad Street’s ever seen.

More green space, seating areas, and bike lanes are all part of the plan.

When does the city expect work to start?

It’s been pushed back a bit from the original plan, but you’ll start seeing bulldozers on every corner in the spring of next year. Some businesses we spoke with are optimistic but worried about how the construction will impact foot traffic downtown.

“It has become cumbersome for our clients. You know, obviously, we wear stilettos and heels,” said Sarah Bunjevac.

Bunjevac has owned the Halo Salon and Spa on broad for 16 years. Change is something she’s looking forward to.

“Another issue we’ve had is the large drop onto the street from the sidewalk that posed problems before for our disabled clients, along with our elderly clients,” she said.

The long-awaited Broad Street renovations will be a complete makeover.

Eric Kinlaw, Bee’s Knee’s owner said: “I think the pits are the pits. I think this surface, diagonal parking is the way it used to look like a long time ago, and there’s plenty of parking if you’re willing to walk a few blocks.”

He’s hopeful a change on Broad will bring more people through his door.

“Things need to change; things need to grow and improve,” said Kinlaw.

Already 21 businesses have announced they’re coming downtown. But the city doesn’t want the construction to pull customers away.

Difficult progress for a change is long overdue.

They’ll approach this project in phases, block by block, so Broad Street will never be completely shut down. The estimated completion date is 2025.

Margaret Woodard, Downtown Development Authority, executive director said: “I think vital to communicate to the downtown businesses what’s going on to communicate to the general public.

Kinlaw said: “I’ve gone through several renovations on my street, and you know, for a minute, it’s uncomfortable, but progress is difficult.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.