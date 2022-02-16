Advertisement

Augusta fest promises rides, food and games for 10-day run

Augusta Fest will feature 14 rides.
Augusta Fest will feature 14 rides.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Organizers promise a fun, family-friendly event during Augusta Fest 2022.

The event will be Thursday through Feb. 27 at Augusta Mall, 3450 Wrightsboro Road.

Presented by Reithoffer Shows, the fest will include 14 fair rides (including children’s rides), plus fan-favorite food vendors and games in the mall parking lot.

Here’s the gate and ticket information:

  • Gate entrance: $2 (free for age 4 and younger).
  • Unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages.
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing time depends on the crowds.

