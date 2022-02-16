Aiken County residents protest against possible property shooting ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last month we brought you one woman’s scary story. Target practice from a nearby house went wrong, sending a bullet through Robin Mitchell’s arm.

Aiken County has no ordinance or repercussions for incidents like this. They follow state law which says you can’t discharge firearms into or at buildings.

However, after this accident, they’re looking at possibly changing that. We spoke with some council members about these talks.

Tuesday’s meeting was about the county council discussing legal issues with private property shootings. The vice-chairman says that this was one of the most talked-about meetings he’s ever seen.

It was this post on social media that caused chaos in Aiken County. The post shared Aiken County would be looking at an ordinance for a private property shooting ban.

Social media post about Aiken County's meeting. (WRDW)

“I had more phone calls, text messages, people trying to get in touch with me over this than any other issue that I can remember on council,” said Andrew Siders, Aiken County Council vice-chairman.

Gary Bunker, Aiken County Council chairman said: “No such thing was ever proposed, no such thing was ever contemplated, no such thing was on the agenda tonight, and no such thing will be voted on by council.”

This committee meeting was about the alleged accidental shooting that happened four weeks ago.

“There was some uncertainty as to what the legal remedies were at that point and time,” said Bunker.

Aiken County Council was looking to see if an ordinance would make legal sense for the county.

“I even think that’s something that council if ever is unlikely to take up,” he said.

Aiken County has no nuisance ordinance for stray bullets because the state law doesn’t fit this specific case.

Bunker says even if this case was under the nuisance ordinance, it’s hard to enforce those penalties because it’s so broad and requires proof that it did happen.

“Accidents do happen. Fortunately, these shootings are relatively rare, but state law also does bind us from doing something more meaningful,” he said.

State law prohibits local governments from changing gun laws. The county could set guidelines for private property shooting to prevent stray bullets.

“Right now, I would see the nine members of county council. I would not see a majority favoring that approach,” said Bunker.

