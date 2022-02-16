Advertisement

Aiken County deputies searching for stolen car with 6-year-old inside

Aiken County deputies searching for stolen car with 6-year-old inside.
Aiken County deputies searching for stolen car with 6-year-old inside.(KCTV5 News)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for any information on the whereabouts of a black 2019 Kia Optima, 4 doors with GA License Plate CRR9108.

The vehicle was taken by Raheem Devoe from a Circle K gas station, 5412 Jefferson Davis Hwy around 8:13 p.m.

The stolen vehicle 6-year-old Kashous Gordon, a black male, wearing a black hoodie, brown pants, and black shoes. Gordon was seated in the backseat when the car was stolen.

Devoe is considered to be armed and dangerous and is not related to Gordon.

This investigation is ongoing. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
Cause of death released for man found dead in his Jackson home

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. House leaders propose income tax cut
Red Cross volunteer
‘It’s a calling’: Red Cross volunteers on frontline of disaster response
Red Cross
Red Cross volunteers on frontline
Sylvania Welcome Center
Sylvania Welcome Center stands the test of time