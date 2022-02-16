Aiken County deputies searching for stolen car with 6-year-old inside.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for any information on the whereabouts of a black 2019 Kia Optima, 4 doors with GA License Plate CRR9108.

The vehicle was taken by Raheem Devoe from a Circle K gas station, 5412 Jefferson Davis Hwy around 8:13 p.m.

If you see this vehicle, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. (803) 642-1761

The stolen vehicle 6-year-old Kashous Gordon, a black male, wearing a black hoodie, brown pants, and black shoes. Gordon was seated in the backseat when the car was stolen.

Devoe is considered to be armed and dangerous and is not related to Gordon.

This investigation is ongoing. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.