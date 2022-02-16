Multi-car accident snarls traffic on I-20 west near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Interstate 20 right at the state line into Georgia caused a traffic backup for a time Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes.

Richmond County dispatchers said officers responded to the call around 7:53 Wednesday. The North Augusta Department of Public Safety also responded.

Law enforcement officers directed traffic into the left westbound lane at the scene, and traffic was flowing slowly.

