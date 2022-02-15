Waynesboro near-kidnapping investigation: What we know about the officers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three-week investigation, shedding light on decades of unsatisfactory behavior for two Waynesboro officers.

The Waynesboro Police Department suspended an officer involved in an incident when a mother said a stranger almost kidnapped her daughter.

The investigation revealed officers never got the stranger’s identification, so they didn’t know who he was.

They were able to trace him down later, but that mistake is why one officer faces punishment.

The suspension will last eight days starting Monday for Cpl. Ronald Bartlett was one of two officers involved in the incident.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The investigation found the other officer involved, Sgt. Greg Stroud did not break any policy and will receive no disciplinary action.

We found Bartlett’s been in hot water before. He’s been in trouble with the Waynesboro Police Department three times since he started there in January of 2021.

We spoke to the State Peace Officer Training Council about why officers with a history of red flags can still hold a badge.

“I don’t want to make it sound like one misstep in one area can do somebody forever. Some things, of course, are a lot harder to forgive than others,” said Chris Harvey, deputy executive director, Ga. POST Council.

We started digging into their past. Stroud has worked for six different law enforcement agencies in the last 20 years.

He was fired from Richmond County in 2002 and was fired from Sardis Police Department after he was caught furnishing alcohol to minors at a party. In 2009, he was charged with battery of a spouse. The case was discharged under the First Offender’s Act, and he was placed under 12-month probation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common for police officers to end up on probation,” said Harvey.

Ga. POST investigates incidents where an officer has been suspended for more than 30 days by their department.

“If I were in charge of hiring somebody, and they had several terminations, I would want to dig into what those terminations were for,” he said

Bartlett also has a history. He’s never faced a POST council, but he was fired from RCSO in 2019 after 13 years. He’s been in trouble in Waynesboro three times for unsatisfactory performance.

In one email exchange with then Major Gary Jones, Jones says to Bartlett: “I stuck my neck out to hire you by overlooking some of the things that your former chief said about you.”

Because Bartlett was demoted from his corporal status, the Waynesboro Police Department is required to report that to POST. In the future, he could face the council. If he does, they have the discretion to choose lesser or harsher consequences based on the facts.

“There’s a tremendous amount of discretion for agency heads to hire people,” said Harvey.

Harvey says reasons for termination could be as simple as a clash with a supervisor or as serious as committing a crime.

It’s a red flag but doesn’t make them ineligible for hire.

“It comes down to the individual agency or agency head to say, ‘okay, I’ve considered this previous history, and the good outweighs the bad and I’m gonna go with this person,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.