Valentine’s Day boost brings the love to local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From the florist to our local restaurants, more people seem ready to step out of the house to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

We were at Surrey Center, where many couples were heading to dinner.

Solfood Kitchen is not usually open on Mondays, but because of the holiday, they decided to open. It was a busy day following a busy weekend.

Melanie Harvey, owner of Solfood Kitchen said: “We definitely saw a lot of reservations coming in over the weekend, and we’ve been receiving phone calls all day of people looking for places to dine.”

People dining in and taking advantage of special hours is a much different scene than last Valentine’s Day.

“Last year, we didn’t have the opportunity to really do a valentine’s dinner. We’re really excited to put some specials out there and also to have more people out and about this year,” she said.

Across county lines, Namaste Indian Street Food also opened to celebrate with their customers.

Manoj Parameswaran Namaste Indian Street Food said: “We close on Mondays, so we don’t want our customers to not come on Valentine’s Day, so that’s the special reason we thought ‘let’s keep it open’.”

For both businesses, opening on Valentine’s Day and having people support local restaurants was especially important because of the pandemic.

“It’s very important these days, you know, small businesses are struggling, so they need support,” he said.

Both businesses say they’re thankful for all the support they’ve seen as COVID numbers drop, and they’re happy to see their customers dining in after a year of take-out orders.

Harvey said: It has been really tough. Even the holidays. It was a little slow here because the COVID cases were rising, and we were definitely experiencing a little hit from that. Now we’re definitely seeing a return of our customers,” he said.

