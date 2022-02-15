Advertisement

Valentine’s Day boost brings the love to local businesses

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From the florist to our local restaurants, more people seem ready to step out of the house to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

We were at Surrey Center, where many couples were heading to dinner.

Solfood Kitchen is not usually open on Mondays, but because of the holiday, they decided to open. It was a busy day following a busy weekend.

MORE | Cupid surprises local kids with gifts for Valentine’s Day

Melanie Harvey, owner of Solfood Kitchen said: “We definitely saw a lot of reservations coming in over the weekend, and we’ve been receiving phone calls all day of people looking for places to dine.”

People dining in and taking advantage of special hours is a much different scene than last Valentine’s Day.

“Last year, we didn’t have the opportunity to really do a valentine’s dinner. We’re really excited to put some specials out there and also to have more people out and about this year,” she said.

Across county lines, Namaste Indian Street Food also opened to celebrate with their customers.

MORE | Local businesses see Valentine’s Day spike

Manoj Parameswaran Namaste Indian Street Food said: “We close on Mondays, so we don’t want our customers to not come on Valentine’s Day, so that’s the special reason we thought ‘let’s keep it open’.”

For both businesses, opening on Valentine’s Day and having people support local restaurants was especially important because of the pandemic.

“It’s very important these days, you know, small businesses are struggling, so they need support,” he said.

Both businesses say they’re thankful for all the support they’ve seen as COVID numbers drop, and they’re happy to see their customers dining in after a year of take-out orders.

Harvey said: It has been really tough. Even the holidays. It was a little slow here because the COVID cases were rising, and we were definitely experiencing a little hit from that. Now we’re definitely seeing a return of our customers,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

Valentine's Day
Restaurants extend hours for Valentine's Day
Augusta redistricting
Richmond County’s redistricting plans move in favor of Senate
Redistricting for Richmond County
Redistricting for Richmond County
Black Business owner
Black business owners prepare the next generation by celebrating entrepreneurship week