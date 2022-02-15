Sylvania Welcome Center stands the test of time

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive an hour south along the Savannah River from Augusta, you’ll run into the oldest welcome center in the nation.

Sylvania’s Welcome Center just celebrated its 60th birthday.

The drive into Georgia on U.S. 301 is lonely. Not many cars, and not much out there. So why on a road like that, is there a place like this?

There was a time before interstates existed, and people could only drive roads like U.S. 301. The road was constantly busy.

Donald Meeks comes through often, at least once a month. He drives a couple of hundred miles to visit family, and for him, U.S. 301 is the way to go.

“They just drive too fast, they cut in and out of traffic too much, and I just don’t feel really really safe on it,” he said.

Another tradition from the 60′s that still happens today is visitors are offered free sodas from a soda fountain.

Jessica Godbee runs the Georgia Welcome Center on 301. It used to be the main way to Florida before 95 existed.

In the ‘60s, Georgia built its first welcome center at this location. Sixty years later, it’s still open, and it’s still the same.

“That’s kind of what makes it special, so we definitely try to keep it in good repair. I hope they never do shut it down. It’s a blessing. Just a place to stop and rest,” she said.

