Study estimates S.C. domestic violence cost $358.4M in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – A new study estimates that domestic violence in South Carolina cost $358.4 million in 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Findings from the study indicate that annually 82,379 South Carolinians will be victims of intimate partner violence. South Carolina ranks eleventh in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 1.68 per 100,000, according to the most recent edition of the annual Violence Policy Center study ”When Men Murder Women.”

The report was conducted by Dr. Joseph C. Von Nessen of the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

“How many more South Carolinians need to suffer at the hands of an intimate partner for us to do more?” said Ron Kimble, whose daughter, Jamie, 31, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2012. Kimble and his wife, Jan, established the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage to address domestic violence. “The prevention of the next victim is our foremost priority. The stunning cost of domestic violence to health care, law enforcement, courts, businesses and shelters should move us to realize it’s in our best interests to do more, especially with our youth, before the next victim cries out for help.”

The foundation is calling on officials, employers, schools, and nonprofits to step up prevention, education, awareness, and research to identify trends, act, and measure efforts to curb domestic violence.

