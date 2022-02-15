Advertisement

Sonny Perdue tapped to lead Ga. university system

Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, is tapped to be the next leader of the University...
Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, is tapped to be the next leader of the University System of Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, is tapped to be the next leader of the University System of Georgia (USG).

Perdue has been named the sole finalist for chancellor of the state’s university system.

“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service,” Perdue said. “Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch.”

Perdue continued: “Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as agriculture secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research. I want to make a difference by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens. I am honored to be considered for such an important role.”

The university system board will formally vote on the chancellor position within 14 days.

David Perdue also released a statement on Perdue being the sole finalist.

“Sonny’s leadership experience and long history of service to the State of Georgia and our country make him the best choice to serve as Chancellor of the Board of Regents. Sonny will lead Georgia’s higher education system to new levels. I congratulate Sonny on being the sole finalist and look forward to working together when I’m Governor.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Robert Lynn Starnes II
Beech Island man accused of seeking sex with a minor

Latest News

Motorists should use caution in the area or seek an alternate route if possible.
Accident causes traffic backup on I-20 westbound at state line
Sylvania Welcome Center
Celebrating 60th anniversary of Sylvania Welcome Center
Aiken County
Aiken County residents, council members discuss concerns over private property shootings
Aiken County Council
Aiken County protest against property shooting ordinance
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing.
Missing 6-year-old boy found safe, suspect and vehicle still missing