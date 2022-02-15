Saluda County 23-year-old dies in Edgefield County crash

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in an Edgefield County traffic accident.

The single-vehicle accident occurred Sunday night on S.C. Highway 430 near Country Place Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 6:15 p.m., a truck left the roadway and crashed into nearby trees. The driver was injured, but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The passenger, however, died at the scene of the crash just north of Edgefield.

She was identified as Tyra M. Johnson, 23, of Saluda County, according to the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

