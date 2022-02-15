Advertisement

Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won’t be held

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. The IOC says it won’t award medals for Valieva’s events in Beijing because her December 25 doping case still hasn’t been fully resolved.

