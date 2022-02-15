Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won’t be held

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. The IOC says it won’t award medals for Valieva’s events in Beijing because her December 25 doping case still hasn’t been fully resolved.

