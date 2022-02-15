Advertisement

Richmond County’s redistricting plans move in favor of Senate

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pressure continues to build over Richmond County’s redistricting maps. Two bills will head to the house floor in Atlanta that would change the district lines for Augusta, Richmond County.

However, these are not the lines Augusta leaders approved.

“We’re frustrated with the process, we’re frustrated with the way things have gone, and we wanted to express our feelings on that.” said state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard.

Howard, along with Democratic members of the Richmond County delegation, held a news conference on Monday in protest of locally drawn maps being overruled by state leaders.

MORE | Augusta lawmaker slams revisions to locally drawn redistricting maps

Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones II said: “The democratic process is not being followed. You know, we had an Ad Hoc committee, we had the commission, board of education, that voted on these particular maps, and they then gave us these maps to bring up, basically back up to the capital to be voted on.”

An effort that started back in July of 2021. Local efforts say they are being bulldozed by the state’s political majority.

Darlene Taylor, chairman of House Committee on Governmental Affairs said: “The ‘ayes’ have it, your bill passes.”

MORE | Tug-of-war flares for Richmond County redistricting

This similar process also happened in Gwinnett and Cobb counties, Democrats in the state, calling it classic gerrymandering.

Jones says the bill will now go to the full house floor to be considered, and if approved again, it will then make its way to Governor Kemp for his signature.

Betty Reece, Augusta resident said: “Please, please do not diminish our black and brown votes. We have voices. We should be allowed to vote in the way that we feel best suits our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

valentine's day
Valentine’s Day boost brings the love to local businesses
Valentine's Day
Restaurants extend hours for Valentine's Day
Redistricting for Richmond County
Redistricting for Richmond County
Black Business owner
Black business owners prepare the next generation by celebrating entrepreneurship week