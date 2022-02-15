Advertisement

Regents to name chancellor over AU, other Ga. universities

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The regents of Georgia’s public university system will name their choice for its next chancellor Tuesday.

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue has expressed interested in the post.

A 19-member board overhauled by Gov. Brian Kemp in recent weeks is scheduled to name a sole finalist to lead the system’s 26 universities.

The board will vote later on whether to ratify its choice.

Sonny Perdue was the first Republican governor of Georgia in more than century and was agriculture secretary under President Donald Trump.

His cousin, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.

The chancellor will be over the University System of Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities, including Augusta University and East Georgia State College.

