Advertisement

It’s a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-day

Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens.

The two posted photos of the Houston Texans safety popping the question on Valentine’s Day in a gazebo. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years. He took a knee in a set of photos Biles posted on Instagram and Twitter. In a closeup, she lent a look at her substantial oval diamond ring as the couple held hands.

Owens commented on Instagram with a heart emoji: “Ready for forever with you.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

The Gamecocks used a big first quarter to cruise to their 10th win over a ranked team so far...
Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Oh baby! Rams’ Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won’t be held