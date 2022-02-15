It’s a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-day
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens.
The two posted photos of the Houston Texans safety popping the question on Valentine’s Day in a gazebo. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years. He took a knee in a set of photos Biles posted on Instagram and Twitter. In a closeup, she lent a look at her substantial oval diamond ring as the couple held hands.
Owens commented on Instagram with a heart emoji: “Ready for forever with you.”
