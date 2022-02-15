Advertisement

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

The Gamecocks used a big first quarter to cruise to their 10th win over a ranked team so far this season
The Gamecocks used a big first quarter to cruise to their 10th win over a ranked team so far this season(South Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Iowa State has climbed to No. 6 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

That is the best ranking for the program in 20 years and it comes with big games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week.  South Carolina remained a unanimous No 1 in the poll, followed by Stanford, Louisville, N.C. State and Indiana. No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Arizona follow Iowa State while Michigan fell from fourth to ninth after two losses.

UConn dropped two spots to No. 10.

