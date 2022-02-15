Advertisement

Georgia state official is accused of faking pregnancies

The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious for women when pregnant.(unsplash.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A state official is accused of faking multiple pregnancies and using at least one of those ruses to get out of work and be paid for the time off.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robin Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, on three felony counts of making false statements.

She’s also charged with one felony count of identity fraud. State officials say the 43-year-old Atlanta woman told human resources officials that she was pregnant, then announced she had given birth in May 2021.

The agency approved about seven weeks of paid leave.

But the scheme soon began to unravel, the inspector general’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

Augusta University
Regents to name chancellor over AU, other Ga. universities
Two of Janet Elder's ancestors, Austin Spencer (left) and Madelyn Spencer (right). Elder told...
Preserving the past: Long lost cousins try to preserve abandoned slave cemetery in South Georgia
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash
FILE PHOTO
$1.8 million grant will assist with court treatment programs for S.C. veterans