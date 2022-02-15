Georgia right-to-farm bill again a question of whose rights

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are again considering a bill that would enhance protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors.

House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Dickey III says lawmakers need to make clear that no farmers can be sued after their farms have been operating for more than a year.

Environmentalists and some small farmers worry the bill could shield large animal feeding operations from being sued over their harms.

The new proposal says the one-year timeframe for a lawsuit would start over if an existing farm built a medium-sized or large animal feeding operation.

Georgia sees a record year for international trade

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development in announcing that the state achieved a record-breaking year for international trade.

In 2021, Georgia’s total trade reached $166.11 billion across 223 countries and territories. Georgia set a record for exports of $42.36 billion in 2021.

“Being ranked seventh in total trade value is no small feat, and I applaud our state’s trade team and Georgia businesses for these results,” Kemp said. “With more than 85 percent of our state’s exporters categorized as small businesses, Georgia’s global trade success story once again shows their resiliency, tenacity, and the reason they are considered the backbone of our economy.”

In 2021, the state’s top five trading partners were China, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Korea. Among Georgia’s top 10 markets, trade with India and Vietnam experienced the most growth in 2021.

Georgia ranks seventh in the U.S. for dollar value of trade and 12th for dollar value of exports.

Kemp appoints successor for departing chief justice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s governor has announced that a state Court of Appeals judge will fill the spot on the state Supreme Court that will be left open by the departure of the chief justice later this year.

Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to appoint Judge Andrew Pinson to the high court.

He’ll succeed Chief Justice David Nahmias, who on Friday announced that he plans to resign from the court in July.

Kemp said in a news release that Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals left by Pinson.

