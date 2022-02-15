Ethics complaint details allegations against Augusta mayor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New documents detail a state ethics complaint against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
The documents just filed Feb. 1 allege Davis improperly used $3,171.81 in campaign contributions.
Here’s a breakdown of the money:
- $858.38 - credit card payment - 3/2/20
- $1,500 - credit card payment - 9/15/20
- $29.99 to pay for BetterMe Application Subscription (which looks to be a health coach app)
- $38.49 at Shell gas station - 12/21/20
- $350 - credit card payment - 1/4/21
- $179.99 - LinkedIn Premium - 2/3/21, 3/3/21, 4/5/21
- $19.96 - ESPN+
- $170 - Washington Post subscription
- $25 - Starbucks - 3/8/21
Each of those items was not listed on his campaign contribution disclosure report, according to the complaint.
The complaint also alleges Davis failed to disclose spending about $6.099.64 and that he failed to disclose $10,276.39 in contributions.
The complaint comes nine months after News 12′s I-TEAM questioned the mayor about how he spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on city credit cards.
