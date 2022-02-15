Ethics complaint details allegations against Augusta mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New documents detail a state ethics complaint against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

The documents just filed Feb. 1 allege Davis improperly used $3,171.81 in campaign contributions.

Here’s a breakdown of the money:

$858.38 - credit card payment - 3/2/20

$1,500 - credit card payment - 9/15/20

$29.99 to pay for BetterMe Application Subscription (which looks to be a health coach app)

$38.49 at Shell gas station - 12/21/20

$350 - credit card payment - 1/4/21

$179.99 - LinkedIn Premium - 2/3/21, 3/3/21, 4/5/21

$19.96 - ESPN+

$170 - Washington Post subscription

$25 - Starbucks - 3/8/21

Each of those items was not listed on his campaign contribution disclosure report, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges Davis failed to disclose spending about $6.099.64 and that he failed to disclose $10,276.39 in contributions.

The complaint comes nine months after News 12′s I-TEAM questioned the mayor about how he spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on city credit cards.

READ THE COMPLAINT:

