CSRA faith leaders, others fight efforts to ban critical race theory

ATLANTA - In the face of legislation targeting some conversations about race in Georgia classrooms, several faith leaders — including two from the CSRA — spoke out Tuesday against the measures.

Among the bills is Senate Bill 377 by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia. It would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Georgia’s K-12 schools up through state colleges and universities.

“We must ensure that no student is taught to feel guilty or less than because of how they were born,” Hatchett said.

Faith leaders joined together virtually on Tuesday to condemn that bill as well as House Bill 1084, House Bill 888, Senate Bill 449 and Senate Bill 266.

The group said the bills have emerged “in an attempt to punish or ban” the teaching of aspects of Georgia’s history, using tactics ranging from banning books to controlling how teachers are permitted to teach.

“Extreme Republican politicians are attempting to gain headlines and scare educators in the state,” the faith leaders said.

Among them was Shavonne Williams, organizing ambassador for Faith in Public Life Action in Augusta.

“It is an insult to the very memory of everyone we honor for Black history to expect educators to stick their heads in the sand instead of teaching history and arming our children with the knowledge of past successes and failures so they can go on to become empathetic leaders and success stories in their own rights,” Williams said.

“The rash of bills are not at all about educating the children of Georgia. The anti-CRT, anti-history bills, the parental bill of rights, book banning and now even the ban of mask mandates in schools reveals our elected officials are more concerned about political power flexing than the minds of our children and the health of our children, our educators, or their families,” Williams said.

Also participating was Elder Willie Wiley, pastor at Vanderhorst CME Church and presiding elder for the Augusta-Sparta District of the CME Church.

“Don’t make our children the pawns for your mistakes,” Wiley said. “This is the time to shout. Stop it now, in the name of Jesus, before it’s too late.”

Bishop Reginald Jackson, presiding prelate for the 6th Episcopal District of the AME Church in Georgia, said: “If this legislation passes, then they need to take down the statue of Martin Luther King Jr., which stands outside the statehouse. Isn’t the history that Black man gave his life for connected to this nation’s racist past? If you’re going to teach American history, then teach all of it.”

SB 377 would ban so-called divisive topics that make someone “feel discomfort, guilt, angst or any other form psychological distress because of his or her race, skin color, or ethnicity.”

“They should not be taught that an individual solely because of her race, ethnicity or skin color, is inherently racist, oppressive, or has some sort of prejudice whether consciously or subconsciously,” Hatchett said.

The bill says any entity or college that violates the rules they could be subject a review process, then face losing state or state issued federal funding while an investigative process plays out.

The bill says it would not prohibit discussion of divisive concepts as part of larger instruction or topics of slavery and racial oppression. But it would require schools to develop a complaint system. The principal or designee would have to respond within five school days

The complaints must first go to the school’s principal or designee who should review it within three days and should respond within five school days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.