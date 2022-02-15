Advertisement

Burke County classmates mourn teen killed in motorcycle crash

By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and teachers at Burke County High School are mourning a 16-year-old who was killed in a motorcycle accident and who lost his own mom in a car wreck when he was 3.

Gavin James, 16, was killed in the crash Thursday on Farmers Bridge Road — the fourth victim of a local motorcycle accident within a matter of days.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our beloved student, BCHS junior, Gavin Seth James,” the Burke County Public School System said on Facebook. “Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the family, friends, and loved ones as well as to employees and his classmates.”

According to his obituary on the James Funeral Home website, he was the son of the late Saulena Dee Kirkland Vilano and Wendy and Vernon Elliott James II.

Services are set for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the James Funeral Home Chapel, 630 N. Main St. in Wrens, Jesse James and the Rev. Wayne Todd officiating. He’ll be buried beside his mother in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Avera.

The teenager grew up in the Hephzibah-Blythe area and enjoyed gaming, fishing and sports, particularly football and baseball, according to the obituary.

MORE | Saluda County 23-year-old dies in Edgefield County crash

He also loved riding four-wheelers, dirt bikes and racing bikes.

He was described as a jokester but very polite and respectful to adults, a hard worker and loving.

Because of their sudden, unexpected loss, the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to James Funeral Home, P.O. Box 588, Wrens GA 30833.

The string of deadly motorcycle crashes has troopers and activists on both sides of the Savannah River growing more concerned.

Other motorcyclists killed recently include:

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said: “One of the hardest things we can do is knock on someone’s door or their relative’s door and tell them their loved one is deceased and no longer here.”

Last year, South Carolina reported more deaths on motorcycles than any year since 1980. That’s 154 out of 1,121 bikers, or 14 percent of fatalities are bikers.

“We’re out here trying to make a difference, and we don’t want to lose any lives at all. What we want to do is encourage people to ride safely,” he said.

Troopers and activists will continue pushing for more education and patrols on the roadways.

“The best thing that we can do is try and educate. Educate everybody to put the phones down and keep looking around you,” said Tidwell.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
Georgia state official is accused of faking pregnancies
Augusta University
Regents to name chancellor over AU, other Ga. universities
Two of Janet Elder's ancestors, Austin Spencer (left) and Madelyn Spencer (right). Elder told...
Preserving the past: Long lost cousins try to preserve abandoned slave cemetery in South Georgia
FILE PHOTO
$1.8 million grant will assist with court treatment programs for S.C. veterans