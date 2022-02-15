Advertisement

Fires break out in region, made worse by weather conditions

By Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brush fire broke rekindled Tuesday morning nearly 24 hours after initially breaking out behind the Grovetown weigh station on Interstate 20.

It happened after weather conditions raised the risk for brush fires, leading authorities to urge people not to conduct any outdoor burning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Latest forecast from the News 12 team

The brush fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in Monday grass, but was quickly spreading to the tree line, according to witnesses.

The thick white smoke threatened to reduce visibility for drivers near Lewiston Road on the busy interstate and bringing westbound traffic to a near standstill.

Then around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the fire rekindled briefly.

This is one of two Augusta structure fires that may have been made worse by weather conditions.
This is one of two Augusta structure fires that may have been made worse by weather conditions.(Gray)

On Monday, Augusta firefighters responded to two structure fires that may have been made worse by weather conditions.

The first was on White Pine Court near Tobacco Road Elementary at roughly 11:15 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain a fire to the outdoor area of a home. A couple of sheds were destroyed, but there was no damage to the home and no injuries to report.

Just over an hour later, firefighters were sent to Moncrieff Street for a house fire. A carport has collapsed and the home sustained heavy damage. A person was home and inside but was able to make it out safely with their dog.

In both cases, wind may have helped fuel the fires making them more dangerously.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Motorcycle generic
Officials identify 16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in teen’s slaying outside Aiken McDonald’s
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
chicken wings
Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
$1.8 million grant will assist with court treatment programs for S.C. veterans
A University of South Carolina economist is set to present the price tag to South Carolina of...
Study estimates S.C. domestic violence cost $358.4M in 2020
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Saluda County 23-year-old dies in Edgefield County crash
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for February 15