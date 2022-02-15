Fires break out in region, made worse by weather conditions

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brush fire broke rekindled Tuesday morning nearly 24 hours after initially breaking out behind the Grovetown weigh station on Interstate 20.

It happened after weather conditions raised the risk for brush fires, leading authorities to urge people not to conduct any outdoor burning.

The brush fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. in Monday grass, but was quickly spreading to the tree line, according to witnesses.

The thick white smoke threatened to reduce visibility for drivers near Lewiston Road on the busy interstate and bringing westbound traffic to a near standstill.

Then around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the fire rekindled briefly.

This is one of two Augusta structure fires that may have been made worse by weather conditions. (Gray)

On Monday, Augusta firefighters responded to two structure fires that may have been made worse by weather conditions.

The first was on White Pine Court near Tobacco Road Elementary at roughly 11:15 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain a fire to the outdoor area of a home. A couple of sheds were destroyed, but there was no damage to the home and no injuries to report.

Just over an hour later, firefighters were sent to Moncrieff Street for a house fire. A carport has collapsed and the home sustained heavy damage. A person was home and inside but was able to make it out safely with their dog.

In both cases, wind may have helped fuel the fires making them more dangerously.

