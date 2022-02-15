Advertisement

Black business owners prepare the next generation by celebrating National Entrepreneurship Week

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Learning how to start a business is a goal the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce wants to teach the younger generation.

They are talking to kids in Richmond County schools for National Entrepreneurship Week about what it takes to become a business owner.

“It’s very important to have black entrepreneurs go out there and show the younger generation that anything is possible,” said Clifton Thomas, co-owner of Cliffisms Sports Bar and Spirits.

Thomas’s journey to becoming a black business owner started in July 2020. In the middle of a pandemic, his journey wasn’t easy.

“It’s really hard being a black business owner,” he said.

MORE | Celebrating Black History Month in downtown Augusta

He says getting money or loans from the bank was a struggle.

“It seems like certain rules are for certain people and ethnicities. Just because you have the same thing and the same place that someone else has, it seems like Augusta may look at you differently,” said Thomas.

Ronic West, president and co-founder of the Black Chamber of Commerce Augusta said: “Access to capital is always a major problem for black entrepreneurs.”

Another goal of the Black Chamber of Commerce is to give out grants, loans, and mentorship to help black entrepreneurs be successful.

MORE | Local youths, deputies look to fix relationships with one another

“It’s so critical to give them that first step to get to that traditional banking relationship,” she said.

West says since the pandemic, about 300,000 new black businesses have started up in Georgia and says it’s vital to teach our children early about entrepreneurship.

“It’s very critical that you have those from the same socially economic background teaching not only our youth but also our adult entrepreneurs,” said West.

Thomas said: “I learned that once you are a black entrepreneur and you start your business, you inherited a responsibility to teach the next person.”

For more information, visit GABC.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway, and...
Multi-car accident shuts down lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the situation happened at West Trade Street and South Graham...
Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Latest News

Future of black owned businesses
Future of black owned businesses
love locks
New plans for the love locks at the Savannah Rapids bridge
New plans for Love Lock Bridge
New plans for Love Lock Bridge
Valentine's Day Bear
Local businesses see Valentine’s Day spike