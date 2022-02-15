Black business owners prepare the next generation by celebrating National Entrepreneurship Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Learning how to start a business is a goal the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce wants to teach the younger generation.

They are talking to kids in Richmond County schools for National Entrepreneurship Week about what it takes to become a business owner.

“It’s very important to have black entrepreneurs go out there and show the younger generation that anything is possible,” said Clifton Thomas, co-owner of Cliffisms Sports Bar and Spirits.

Thomas’s journey to becoming a black business owner started in July 2020. In the middle of a pandemic, his journey wasn’t easy.

“It’s really hard being a black business owner,” he said.

He says getting money or loans from the bank was a struggle.

“It seems like certain rules are for certain people and ethnicities. Just because you have the same thing and the same place that someone else has, it seems like Augusta may look at you differently,” said Thomas.

Ronic West, president and co-founder of the Black Chamber of Commerce Augusta said: “Access to capital is always a major problem for black entrepreneurs.”

Another goal of the Black Chamber of Commerce is to give out grants, loans, and mentorship to help black entrepreneurs be successful.

“It’s so critical to give them that first step to get to that traditional banking relationship,” she said.

West says since the pandemic, about 300,000 new black businesses have started up in Georgia and says it’s vital to teach our children early about entrepreneurship.

“It’s very critical that you have those from the same socially economic background teaching not only our youth but also our adult entrepreneurs,” said West.

Thomas said: “I learned that once you are a black entrepreneur and you start your business, you inherited a responsibility to teach the next person.”

For more information, visit GABC.

