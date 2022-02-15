Beech Island man accused of seeking sex with a minor

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a Beech Island man on two charges related to solicitation of a minor, according to authorities.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Cayce Police Department made the arrest of Robert Lynn Starnes II, 47. Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the task force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say Starnes solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said Starnes was arrested Jan. 26 and is charged with one count of attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by Wilson’s office.

