“We’ve got to keep this program growing for the kids”: Local organization hosts Super Bowl Fundraiser for a local Little League

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millions of eyes were on the super bowl tonight across the country, and that includes several at watch parties around the CSRA

Augusta Media Solutions hosted a drive through watch party with a larger purpose than just cheering on your favorite team, or enjoying the half time show.

Chili, hot dogs and hamburgers were on the menu at the Master City Little League drive-in Super Bowl Watch Party. It

It was about more than just watching a football game and eating their favorite game day foods.

“We have concessions open and that money just kind of goes toward supporting local baseball and funding registration, uniforms, things like that,” said Shawn Weisenburger, the Owner of Augusta Media Solutions.

A volunteer named Randolph Scurry helped provide those concessions because he said it was important for him to give back to the league he grew up in.

“When I was coming up, we had someone always there for you to help you so as long as like now, we try to help them,” said Scurry.

The money raised helps provide opportunities for kids who may not otherwise have the chance to play ball here.

“We’ve got to keep this program growing for the kids, they need help, just like everybody else. some kids cant afford some of the things, so we can help them out a lot just having donations,” said Scurry.

Patricia Clem, the President of Masters City Little League, said it is a non-profit organization so fundraisers like this one are essential to keep the program running, especially for those who depend on the extra financial support.

“You have families that have one income so they’re not able to afford some of the fees that the sports all have,” said Clem. “You want to have the fundraisers and it helps pays 100% of their fees or 100% of their uniforms so they can have the same thing that the person next to them can have and not feel left out and we dont leave anybody out.”

While for some, this Super Bowl is a chance to enjoy a game, for the people volunteering at this event, it’s about helping kids in the community enjoy their own games.

Augusta Media Solutions does an event like this to support the little league on the last Saturday of every month.

They show a movie and sell concessions to raise money.

They hope to make this Super Bowl Watch Party an annual tradition.

