Waynesboro officer suspended in what mom sees as near-kidnapping

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has suspended an officer who was involved in an incident when a mother said a stranger almost kidnapped her daughter.

The investigation revealed officers never got the stranger’s identification, so they didn’t know who he was.

They were able to trace him down later, but that mistake is why one officer faces punishment.

The suspension will last eight days starting Monday for Richard Bartlett, one of two officers involved in the incident.

He also got demoted from his corporal status, a promotion he just received a day before this incident. He’s also on a six-month probation and must be retrained in calls dealing with juveniles.

The investigation found the other officer involved, Sgt. Greg Stroud, did not break any policy and will receive no disciplinary action.

But the investigator did recommend departmentwide retraining for calls dealing with juveniles.

We found a lengthy background for both officers.

Bartlett was fired from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2006.

Stroud has worked at six different agencies. He’s been fired from two, including Richmond County.

“I’m very concerned that law enforcement is able to just hop along to different police departments when it doesn’t work out at another one. That should not be allowed,” said Chundra Hendrix, mother of the girl.

As for the stranger, investigators have forwarded the case file to the district attorney for further recommendations on charges.

What led to the controversy

The incident in question happened as the 7-year-old girl’s dad, Sam Hendrix, was being arrested in suspicion of disorderly conduct soon after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the El Cheapo gas station on Liberty Street.

While police were occupied with him, a stranger got the 7-year-old girl out of her dad’s truck and put her in his vehicle.

Notified by the dad about what he saw happening with his daughter, the man was stopped.

But Chundra Hendrix says it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

The investigation agreed with Hendrix’s concerns -- about Bartlett, at least.

The investigation of the officers found allegations of unsatisfactory performance were substantiated in the case of Bartlett:

“When notified by the father that the child was taken from the car Cpl. Bartlett failed to stay with the car and failed to get the driver’s information or take further action,” the report stated.

The report states that while Stroud had interaction with Sam Hendrix, the stranger was standing outside the door of the truck. While Sam Hendrix was being put in the patrol car, he stopped cursing and looked toward where the man was standing, stating, “My wife is on the way,” according to the report.

This gave both officers the impression that Sam Hendrix knew the man, according to the report.

“Mr. Hendrix did not indicate an issue with the man standing at the doorway of the truck,” the report states.

Stroud then went inside the store to collect statements from the store employees.

“Sgt. Stroud was unaware that the child was taken out of the vehicle until he returned outside and Cpl. Bartlett advised he stopped the car and did not let the child go anywhere,” the report states. “Sgt. Stroud then checked the truck and immediately went to the car. He asked both parties if they knew each other and asked the child to get of the car and stand with him. The mother arrived on scene at this time.”

The report states that Chundra Hendrix asked: “What is going on?” and that the stranger said: “Your husband got arrested I was taking her home.”

As far as Sam Hendrix, the investigation found the charge of disorderly conduct still stands.

The investigator also recommends adding another charge for trespassing, saying he failed to leave the gas station when asked to do so by staff.

