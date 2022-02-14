Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the situation happened at West Trade Street and South Graham...
Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway, and...
Multi-car accident shuts down lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County murder case

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
SRP Park
Augusta GreenJackets announce 2022 coaching staff
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing