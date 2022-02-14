Advertisement

Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion

Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert(WRDW)
By Staff
Feb. 14, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in a home invasion that happened Monday.

Suspect Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert, 19, is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also released photos of her.

The home invasion occurred around 3 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Skinner Mill Road.

Gilbert should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies warned.

Anyone who comes in contact with Gilbert or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-4848.

