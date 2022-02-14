Suspect arrested in slaying of 16-year-old outside Aiken McDonald’s

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly December shooting outside an Aiken McDonald’s.

Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have charged Caleb Johnson, 18, Aiken, in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting at the McDonald’s on York Street.

Johnson is currently incarcerated at Aiken County Detention Center charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

At about 7 p.m. Dec. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a McDonald’s at 1157 York St. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a single victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was identified Thaj Nance-Parker, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said he was an employee of the McDonald’s.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

