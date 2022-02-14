Advertisement

Single-car accident turns fatal in Edgefield County

SCHP reports one person is dead after a car ran off Highway 430.
SCHP reports one person is dead after a car ran off Highway 430.(AP Images)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there was a major crash westbound on Highway 430, somewhere nearby Country Place Road.

The department says at around 6:15 p.m., the truck ran off the roadway into nearby trees. They tell News 12 the driver was injured, but did not need to be transported to the hospital. They say the passenger, however, died on scene.

The agency says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
Delvecchio Ramond Jones Jr.
Robber wielded pink pistol, and cops say they’ve caught him
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Feds fight release of report on Ga. voting machines
Allendale Police Department, South Carolina
Allendale county man charged with burglary of police equipment
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Orangeburg man arrested for murder

Latest News

Augusta Prep vs. Gatewood
Augusta Prep vs. Gatewood
James Brown Arena.
James Brown Arena continues to bring business to Augusta
*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Augusta Homelessness bridge fair
First-ever “Bridge the Gap” community resource fair in Augusta