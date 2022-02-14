Single-car accident turns fatal in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there was a major crash westbound on Highway 430, somewhere nearby Country Place Road.

The department says at around 6:15 p.m., the truck ran off the roadway into nearby trees. They tell News 12 the driver was injured, but did not need to be transported to the hospital. They say the passenger, however, died on scene.

The agency says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

