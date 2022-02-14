S.C. legislative roundup: SRS settlement to get spotlight this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler says he expects the Senate on Tuesday to discuss the plan to spend $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief on rural water and sewer systems and rural broadband internet.

Senators will also discuss how to spend $525 million in federal fines after the U.S. government failed to meet a deadline to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

The plan would give Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties nearest the site $341 million and spread the rest of the money around the state.

Efforts falter in push to pass South Carolina hate crime law

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina remains one of only two states without a hate crimes law, and proponents worry that efforts in the Legislature are stalling to increase penalties for crimes committed against minorities and others victimized by prejudice.

The push for a state hate crime law started in 2015 after nine African Americans were killed in a racist attack during a Bible study at Emanuel AME church in Charleston.

A bill calling for harsher penalties for hate crimes has passed the House, but will fail to become law if it doesn’t pass the Senate.

Several Republicans are blocking the bill, saying it is unnecessary since there is a federal hate crimes law.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.